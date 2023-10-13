Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Kootenay Silver Inc. (CVE:KTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 433,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 360,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Kootenay Silver Stock Up 7.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.04 million and a PE ratio of -6.50.

About Kootenay Silver

(Get Free Report)

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kootenay Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kootenay Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.