Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC stock opened at $30.81 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.32.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

