Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.38.

KRYS opened at $110.85 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $63.84 and a one year high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.16.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $3,180,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares in the company, valued at $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 50.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

