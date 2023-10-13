Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.90% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $131,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter valued at $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 4,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $199,625.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,487.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.23. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

