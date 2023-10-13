L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,837 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $38,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,885.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $204.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.42. 334,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,270. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.