La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 3.6 %

LZB opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.36. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $33.92.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.29%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LZB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61,398 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 67.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 137,032 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

