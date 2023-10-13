Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Laboratory Co. of America has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $197.87 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $166.93 and a 1 year high of $222.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $256,194,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.