Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $81.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,178,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,216,000 after purchasing an additional 360,284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,857,000 after purchasing an additional 66,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,532,000 after purchasing an additional 48,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,220,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

Featured Stories

