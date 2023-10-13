Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Lancaster Colony worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 283.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Lancaster Colony Trading Up 2.8 %

LANC traded up $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.00. 46,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,780. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $220.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.13 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.37%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

