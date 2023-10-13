Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Barclays

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Landsea Homes from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $290.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71. Landsea Homes has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $8.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $293.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.14%.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 4,992 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $60,852.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,448.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 92,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $1,034,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 40,281 shares during the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County.

