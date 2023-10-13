Laura L. Felice Sells 46,586 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.5 %

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $80.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Bank of America dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,364.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

