Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Given New $50.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lazard from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get Lazard alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LAZ

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $43.44.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.06 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,111.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Lazard by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 130.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 489.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 318.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.