Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $177.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $136.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lear will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lear news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $416,817.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,134.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock worth $3,931,260 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Lear by 154.7% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 90.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

