Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LGRDY

Legrand Stock Performance

About Legrand

LGRDY opened at $18.45 on Friday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.01.

(Get Free Report

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.