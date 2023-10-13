Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Leju Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Leju in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Leju

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Leju as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

