Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LEN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.06.

NYSE:LEN opened at $108.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $133.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

