Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Purchases 208 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Arm Holdings Already Has 40% Upside
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.