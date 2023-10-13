Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance
Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.68.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty TripAdvisor
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buy Electronic Arts For the 2024 Rally
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Value or Value Trap?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cinemark and Imax Steal the Spotlight in Movie Theater Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.