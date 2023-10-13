Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

