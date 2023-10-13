Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPAFree Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Liberty TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

