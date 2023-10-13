Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lifetime Brands in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LCUT stock opened at $4.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.64 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.54%.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCUT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

