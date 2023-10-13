Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.94.

LSPD opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.36.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 132.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $209.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,475,000 after purchasing an additional 393,711 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,597,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,761,000 after acquiring an additional 283,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1,847.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,199,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,645,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,159,000 after acquiring an additional 309,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

