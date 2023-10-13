Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.4% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Linde by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,984,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,103,185,000 after purchasing an additional 372,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,066,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,351,000 after purchasing an additional 303,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,335,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,068,000 after purchasing an additional 102,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,056,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,218,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,620 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Linde stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,194. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $274.97 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $380.27 and a 200-day moving average of $372.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

