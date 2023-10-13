Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vericel by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vericel by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 31.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $41.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Vericel’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.