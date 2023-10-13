Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $90.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.70.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

