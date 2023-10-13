Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Given New $395.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $395.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LAD. Stephens lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $319.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $344.80.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $270.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $298.09 and a 200-day moving average of $270.65.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 38.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tina Miller sold 2,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,131 shares of company stock worth $13,303,956 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

