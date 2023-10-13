Live Nation Entertainment’s (LYV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.92.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $86.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.37. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,371,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,744,000 after purchasing an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,195,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,756 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

