LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down to $8.43

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.43, but opened at $8.05. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 264 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of LiveWire Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveWire Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
