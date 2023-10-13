Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.58 and last traded at $84.79. 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBLCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$149.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.75.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

