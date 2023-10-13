Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,034 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $90.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

