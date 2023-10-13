Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $57.51 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

