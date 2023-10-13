Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $530,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

