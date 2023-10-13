Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

