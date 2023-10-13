Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Sells 458 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

