Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $189.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

