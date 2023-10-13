LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Raised to $277.00 at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $275.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $254.90.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $227.83 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.92 and a 200-day moving average of $216.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at $36,475,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock worth $3,341,622. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LPL Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 267.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.