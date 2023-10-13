Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.2% of China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.93.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 2.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.25. The stock had a trading volume of 473,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.16. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.28 and a 12 month high of $406.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.