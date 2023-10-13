Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $8.40.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $588.53 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 6.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.0673 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.67%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

