Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$8.00 target price on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.40.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.10 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.11.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.33 and a 1 year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$790.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$823.32 million. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.2352185 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.