LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Shares Down 2.5%

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.56 and last traded at $145.25. 693,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 172,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Barclays downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.22.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

