Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 94,961 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.71. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $9.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCRB
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Seres Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm’s Bright Future Just Got Extended, Right At Resistance
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.