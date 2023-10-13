Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 94,961 Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.71. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10441.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

