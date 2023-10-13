Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth approximately $99,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.56.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total value of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,840,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.69, for a total value of $4,731,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,708,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.76, for a total transaction of $466,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,840,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock valued at $24,754,966. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $458.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.99 and a 1-year high of $581.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.24 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.59.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

