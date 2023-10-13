Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $396.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.41.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Watsco

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.