Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 606.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

