Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.80.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.071 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

