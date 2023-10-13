Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $474,000 in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alkermes by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Alkermes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

