Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $514,000 in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 88,420 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 226,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 5,868 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,749.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.61 per share, with a total value of $220,695.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,749.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Bancorp Stock Performance

TBBK opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.48. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $41.52.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bancorp had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $116.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.39 million. On average, analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

