Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $568,000 in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio purchased 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at $866,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.13 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.18 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

