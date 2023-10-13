Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $980,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after acquiring an additional 275,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,721,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,930,000 after acquiring an additional 779,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

