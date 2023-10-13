Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $582,000 Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 17.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Hexcel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Hexcel Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.