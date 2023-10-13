Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.20.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $93.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 500.93% and a negative return on equity of 257.83%. The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.