Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 21.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Lantheus by 35.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LNTH shares. TheStreet raised Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,161 shares of company stock worth $1,542,833 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 67.18% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

